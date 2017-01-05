White House donates Obama daughters’ swing set

A longtime fixture on the White House south lawn is getting a new home.

The Obama daughters’ backyard swing set was donated to a local organization serving those in need, a White House official confirmed Thursday.

It was first offered to the Trump family before being donated, the official said, but they declined.

The Rainbow brand swing set was installed in March 2009, the family’s first spring in the White House. Daughters Sasha and Malia, 7 and 10 years old at the time, were surprised with the two-tiered, multi-swing playset when they came home from school.

The removal was first reported by CBS News.

A spokeswoman for first lady Michelle Obama said the girls, now 15 and 18, “squealed with delight” upon seeing the swing set, which was paid for by the family, when it first arrived.

Months later, President Barack Obama told Oprah Winfrey he had thus far resisted the urge to swing, despite the set being within view of the Oval Office.