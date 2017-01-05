Verbeck Waives Charges in Arson, Theft Case

CLEARFIELD – – A Morrisdale man accused of setting a pick-up truck on fire to conceal misusing his fire company’s funds waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court at the Clearfield County Jail.

William Blake Verbeck, 62, of Morrisdale has been charged by Pennsylvania State Police with 18 counts of arson, F1; reckless burning or exploding, F3; two counts of criminal mischief, F3; theft by unlawful taking, M1; theft by deception, M1; failure to control/duty, M1; two counts of criminal mischief, M2; and reckless burning or exploding.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, at around 6:31 p.m. Aug. 23, Verbeck reported a working vehicle fire via his fire radio to Clearfield County 911, and both the Winburne and Grassflat fire companies responded with 18 firefighters. Verbeck was a fire company member at the time.

Upon arrival to the scene, firefighters found a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck on fire, and it was estimated to be worth around $6,000. State troopers from the Clearfield barracks were also dispatched to investigate what was believed to be a vehicle crash and accidental fire.

However, it was later learned that the truck’s owner, Verbeck, who reported the fire had “Cash Bash” tickets as well as cash that he was delivering to the Morris Township Fire Department, totaling $1,400. He told authorities both the tickets and money were burned up in the fire.

A state police fire marshal was subsequently requested to determine the origin and cause of the fire. According to the affidavit, it was determined the fire originated in the truck’s cab; however, the cause couldn’t be determined.

The fire marshal noted there was an “inordinate amount” of paper products, such as a phone book, stacks of mail and other combustible items. But there allegedly wasn’t any evidence that any amount of tickets or cash were inside the truck during the fire.

The fire marshal suspected the fire was intentionally set in order to cover up the fact the money for the tickets had been spent by Verbeck, the affidavit states.

Verbeck was subsequently interviewed by the fire marshal about the cause of the fire. He admitted to having problems paying bills and went on to say there was only about $300 in cash inside the truck along with $800 worth of Cash Bash ticket stubs.

Another $600 worth of Cash Bash ticket stubs were recovered at Verbeck’s residence. However, the proceeds from those stubs were allegedly missing. Verbeck went on to admit to using the money to pay bills and to intentionally starting the fire to conceal he’d misused the funds.

Verbeck told the fire marshal that he used a cigar to light a pile of tissue paper on the floor of the truck behind the gear shift and in the front seat.

Morris Township Fire Chief Todd Howe was provided with the $600 worth of Cash Bash ticket stubs. He was advised that there wasn’t any money for tickets assigned to Verbeck to sell for the fire company.

Fire company members indicated that at least eight people had reported purchasing tickets from Verbeck. However, their tickets weren’t turned in by him or anyone else who was selling them. These people were given replacement tickets prior to the gun raffle.

Fire company members have estimated the company has suffered pecuniary losses of at least $2,000 on lost tickets, replacement tickets, refunds and legal fees to produce the requisite press release that was disseminated to the public just ahead of the gun raffle.

Holiday Financial Services, the lien holder on the pick-up truck, was informed of the loss. It estimated that around $6,000 is still owed to them by Verbeck, according to the affidavit.