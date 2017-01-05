US keeping closer watch on North Korea

The US military and the intelligence community are taking an even closer look at North Korea’s weapons and military activities, CNN has learned.

Starting in 2017, any development or movement of personnel, weapons and key leadership decisions inside North Korea are being more heavily analyzed for indications of upcoming actions by the regime, two US defense officials told CNN.

Both officials emphasized that North Korea has always been closely watched by US satellites and surveillance aircraft and radars. But now, more intelligence analysts will be scrutinizing the data collected to ensure nothing is missed.

The move is being made in part because of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s New Year’s statement that he was pursuing the possible launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

President-elect Donald Trump responded that he will not allow North Korea to develop nuclear missiles that could reach the US.

It’s not believed Kim was directly threatening an imminent launch of a missile, with or without a nuclear warhead, but rather was emphasizing his commitment to the missile program.

Both US officials told CNN that it appears North Korea’s weapons program remains relatively quiet at this time with no signs of an imminent intercontinental missile launch, although there are indications that shorter-range missiles continue to be moved around.

Nonetheless, the US officials have indicated they will continue to pay extra attention to any North Korean intelligence throughout the rest of the US presidential transition and through the early days of the Trump administration because of concerns Kim could see it as a period of vulnerability for the US.

Officials say one unanswered question is how Kim may react to provocative tweets by Trump.