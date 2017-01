Seven people have been injured following an explosion near a courthouse in the city of Izmir, western Turkey, the country’s state-run Anadolu news agency reports.

Police have killed two attackers and are hunting a third attacker following the explosion, according to the news agency, which said two policeman were among the injured.

Izmir, a busy port on the Aegean Sea, is Turkey’s third-largest city, home to more than two million people.

Developing story – more to come