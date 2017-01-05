State Police Announce New Year’s Holiday Enforcement Results

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania State Police Troopers arrested 328 people for driving under the influence during the three-day New Year’s holiday from Dec. 30, 2016 through Jan. 1, 2017.

The total of 328 arrests is an increase from 2016 when 309 DUI arrests were made during the holiday driving period.

State police investigated 595 crashes over the holiday weekend, up from 458 crashes in 2016. Of the 595 collisions this year, 46 involved alcohol, 113 people were injured and four people were killed.

In addition to DUI enforcement, troopers issued 4,511 speeding citations, 356 seatbelt citations and 49 child safety seat citations.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.