Obituary Notice: Robert Lee Michaels

Robert Lee Michaels, 48, of Sunbury, Pa., died Jan. 3, 2017 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pa.

Born Sept. 19, 1968 in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of Lee C. Michaels and Bonnie (Woods) Michaels.

He is survived by his mother of Cherry Tree; brothers, Joseph Michaels of Texas, Matthew Michaels of Georgia and David Michaels of Cherry Tree; sister, Julie-Ann Collins of Clearfield; and caregiver, Rachel Kahley of Sunbury.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc., 91 Rose St., Irvona.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Zion Cemetery, Ansonville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc., P.O. Box 248, Irvona, PA 16656.