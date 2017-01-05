Obituary Notice: Raymond A. Smith

Raymond A. Smith, 83, of DuBois died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born Oct. 13, 1933 at his home in Beechwoods, he was the son of the late James H. and Dorothy (Bovaird) Smith.

On Jan. 15, 1952, he married Shirley B. (Shaffer) Smith. She survives.

Mr. Smith was a retired farmer, insurance salesman and land investor.

He was a member of the Treasure Lake Church, where he served as a deacon and was active in church affairs.

He was an avid hunter and he enjoyed both sports and music as a participant as well as a fan.

In high school, Mr. Smith played basketball and was recognized on the all-state team. He played baseball and was a member of the DuBois Area High School Marching Band.

He also sang in a barbershop quartet and various choirs in the area.

He is survived by a son, Stephen M. Smith and his wife, Allyson of State College; a daughter, Sherri L. Gelnette and her husband, Jeff of DuBois; a daughter-in-law, Jill Smith of DuBois; two sisters, Mary Jane Bleil and her husband, Jack of Cleveland, Ohio and Jeannie Whitsett of DuBois; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his son, David B. Smith; two brothers, John “Jack” and Robert “Wesley” Smith; and a sister, Betty Mohney.

There will be no public visitation.

A public memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Treasure Lake Church with Pastor Richard Whitaker officiating.

Although flowers are appreciated, the family requests that instead memorials contributions be made to the Treasure Lake Church, 226 Treasure Lake, DuBois, PA 15801.

The Goble-Baronick Funeral Home in in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be made to www.gbfuneralhome.com.