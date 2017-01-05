Obituary Notice: Gerald L. “Jerry” Bressler

Gerald Leslie “Jerry” Bressler, 55, of Clearfield died Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville after a brief illness.

He was born Oct. 13, 1961 in Elizabeth, NJ. He was the co-owner, along with his wife, and operator of J & J Transporters of Clearfield.

On Nov. 26, 2011 in Hollidaysburg, he wed the former Janet L. Kephart, who survives, along with his mother, Ruth Ellen (Mays) Bressler of Curwensville and his father of Ohio.

Also surviving are three children, Justin Bressler of Texas, Jennifer Wingard and her husband, Bill of Dayton and Geri L. Bressler of Curwensville and two step-children, Erika Huffard and her significant other, Mike Baldinger of Alum Bank, Pa., and Ryan Huffard and his significant other, Debbie Baker of Altoona.

Also surviving are 13 grandchildren; a brother, David Bressler and his wife, Lisa of Curwensville; and a sister, Jodi Pringle and her husband, Al of State College.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Bressler.

There will be no public visitation and private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Leslie G. “Bud” Stiner officiating.

A public “Celebration of Life Service” will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 21, 2017 at the Wildwood Inn II, 2489 Curwensville-Grampian Hwy., Grampian, PA 16838.

The family suggests contributions be made to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.