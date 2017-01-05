Man Accused of Exposing Himself in McDonald’s

CLEARFIELD – A man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself in McDonald’s, according to court paperwork filed with the office of Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland.

Michael J. Hebdon, 62, a homeless man from New York, has been charged by Lawrence Township police with open lewdness, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure. His bail has been set at $5,000 monetary.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Wednesday police were dispatched for a man who was exposing himself at the McDonald’s, located on South Second Street, Clearfield.

When police arrived, the man was observed at a table and a birthday balloon was sticking outside of his pants zipper. He was allegedly exposing his private area.

The man was asked by police to stand up and exit without causing a disturbance. When he did this, his pants zipper was observed completely down and the balloon was wrapped around his private area, police said.

Once he was outside, the man was placed in handcuffs and then into a patrol car. When asked by police, the male identified himself as Michael Hebdon from New York.

He told police he was homeless and passing through the area and had slept under the Hyde Bridge overnight. Police subsequently transported him to the county jail to identify him via LiveScan to which no record was found.

McDonald’s employees were notified by multiple customers that Hebdon had been exposing himself and had something hanging from his pants zipper, police said. Those customers were no longer at the scene when police attempted to collect written statements.

Hebdon is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Jan. 11 at centralized court.