Commissioners Hear from County Farm Bureau President

CLEARFIELD – Leon Kriner, president of the Clearfield County Farm Bureau, briefly covered a few items of business at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting.

The bureau will host a county-wide informational meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Lock Haven University Clearfield campus.

The featured speaker will be John Bell, legal counsel for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, said Kriner.

Kriner also said he’s met with the Goshen Township Supervisors about beginning the process of creating an agricultural security area (ASA) program.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Web site, ASAs are a tool for strengthening and protecting quality farmland from the urbanization of rural areas.

The supervisors, Kriner said, have scheduled a general meeting on the topic of the ASA program for township residents. It has been set for Feb. 11.

Kriner said the county’s farm bureau has continued to receive questions on the new Farmland Preservation program and about creating an ASA.

Anyone with ideas or suggestions on how to proceed with and promote these programs is asked to contact the Clearfield County Farm Bureau.