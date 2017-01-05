Bison Wrestlers Bested By Penns Valley

SPRING MILLS — In a match that saw three lead changes, the host Penns Valley Rams had the last one in a 37-30 Mountain League win over the visiting Bison.

The Bison had the lead at 27-19 after their forfeit win at 113, but only managed one regular decision over the last five bouts to see the Rams (2-1) steal the victory.

Picking up falls for the Bison were Steven Sawyer (3-4) and Luke McGonigal (9-0), who notched his sixth pin of the season. Notching regular decisions were Hunter Wright (6-5) and Matt Ryan (7-4), while Cole Smay (3-3) and Hunter Bumbarger (5-4) were awarded forfeits.

The Bison (2-3) make their annual trek to Meadville this weekend for the Annual Tool City Tournament.

Bout by bout summary:

152: Hunter Wright, C, over Clayton Upcraft, P 13-8 (3 – 0)

160: Andrew Sharer, P, over Thayne Morgan, C 11-2 (3 – 4)

170: Abraham Allebach, P, over Zane Morgan, C 10-6 (3 – 7)

182: Steven Sawyer, C, pinned Hunter Homan, P 1:32 (9 – 7)

195: Luke McGonigal, C, pinned Corey Rimmey, P 1:16 (15-7)

220: Hunter Bumbarger, C FORFEIT (21-7)

285: Dillion Coval, P, pinned Avery Gisewhite, C 3:40 (21 – 13)

106: Baylor Shunk, P, pinned Peyton Smay, C 2:32 (21 – 19)

113: Cole Smay, C FORFEIT (27 – 19)

120: Darren Yearick, P pinned Johnathan Thomas, C :45 (27 – 25)

126: Matt Ryan, C, over Clayton Royer, P 7-4 (30 – 25)

132: Ryan Ripka, P, over Jude Pallo, C 12-6 (30 – 28)

138: Carter Felker, P, over Caleb Freeland, C 9-7 (30 – 31)

145: Jared Hurd, P FORFEIT (30 – 37)

Bison Scoreboard: