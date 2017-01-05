Bison Wrestlers Bested By Penns Valley

SPRING MILLS — In a match that saw three lead changes, the host Penns Valley Rams had the last one in a 37-30 Mountain League win over the visiting Bison.
The Bison had the lead at 27-19 after their forfeit win at 113, but only managed one regular decision over the last five bouts to see the Rams (2-1) steal the victory.
Picking up falls for the Bison were Steven Sawyer (3-4) and Luke McGonigal (9-0), who notched his sixth pin of the season. Notching regular decisions were Hunter Wright (6-5) and Matt Ryan (7-4), while Cole Smay (3-3) and Hunter Bumbarger (5-4) were awarded forfeits.
The Bison (2-3) make their annual trek to Meadville this weekend for the Annual Tool City Tournament.
Bout by bout summary:
152: Hunter Wright, C, over Clayton Upcraft, P 13-8 (3 – 0)
160: Andrew Sharer, P, over Thayne Morgan, C 11-2 (3 – 4)
170: Abraham Allebach, P, over Zane Morgan, C 10-6 (3 – 7)
182: Steven Sawyer, C, pinned Hunter Homan, P 1:32 (9 – 7)
195: Luke McGonigal, C, pinned Corey Rimmey, P 1:16 (15-7)
220: Hunter Bumbarger, C FORFEIT (21-7)
285: Dillion Coval, P, pinned Avery Gisewhite, C 3:40 (21 – 13)
106: Baylor Shunk, P, pinned Peyton Smay, C 2:32 (21 – 19)
113: Cole Smay, C FORFEIT (27 – 19)
120: Darren Yearick, P pinned Johnathan Thomas, C :45 (27 – 25)
126: Matt Ryan, C, over Clayton Royer, P 7-4 (30 – 25)
132: Ryan Ripka, P, over Jude Pallo, C 12-6 (30 – 28)
138: Carter Felker, P, over Caleb Freeland, C 9-7 (30 – 31)
145: Jared Hurd, P FORFEIT (30 – 37)
Bison Scoreboard:
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Record
|12/09 & 10
|Top Hat Tourney @ Williamsport
|82 pts.
|14th place
|12/13
|@ Bald Eagle Area
|27 – 45
|0 – 1
|12/15
|DUBOIS
|24 – 43
|0 – 2
|12/20
|CENTRAL
|45 – 30
|1 – 2
|12/22
|PUNXSUTAWNEY
|59 – 18
|2 -2
|01/04
|@ Penns Valley
|30 – 37
|2 – 3
|01/06 & 07
|Tool City Tourney @ Meadville
|01/10
|HUNTINGDON
|01/12
|ST. MARYS
|01/17
|@ Bellefonte
|01/21
|CLEARFIELD BISON DUALS
|01/21
|vs. TBD
|01/25
|@ Tyrone
|01/27 & 28
|@ West Branch Tourney
|02/02
|@ Philipsburg-Osceola
|TBD
|District 4/9 Team Duals @ DuBois HS
|02/25
|District 9 Champs @ Clfd HS
|03/03 & 04
|Northwest Regionals @ Altoona
|03/09-11
|PIAA States @ Hershey