Bison Wrestlers Bested By Penns Valley

SPRING MILLS — In a match that saw three lead changes, the host Penns Valley Rams had the last one in a 37-30 Mountain League win over the visiting Bison.

The Bison had the lead at 27-19 after their forfeit win at 113, but only managed one regular decision over the last five bouts to see the Rams (2-1) steal the victory.

Picking up falls for the Bison were Steven Sawyer (3-4) and Luke McGonigal (9-0), who notched his sixth pin of the season. Notching regular decisions were Hunter Wright (6-5) and Matt Ryan (7-4), while Cole Smay (3-3) and Hunter Bumbarger (5-4) were awarded forfeits.

The Bison (2-3) make their annual trek to Meadville this weekend for the Annual Tool City Tournament.

Bout by bout summary:

152: Hunter Wright, C, over Clayton Upcraft, P   13-8            (3 – 0)

160: Andrew Sharer, P, over Thayne Morgan, C   11-2          (3 – 4)

170: Abraham Allebach, P, over Zane Morgan, C   10-6       (3 – 7)

182: Steven Sawyer, C, pinned Hunter Homan, P   1:32       (9 – 7)

195: Luke McGonigal, C, pinned Corey Rimmey, P   1:16    (15-7)

220: Hunter Bumbarger, C FORFEIT                                         (21-7)

285: Dillion Coval, P, pinned Avery Gisewhite, C   3:40        (21 – 13)

106: Baylor Shunk, P, pinned Peyton Smay, C   2:32            (21 – 19)

113: Cole Smay, C FORFEIT                                                      (27 – 19)

120: Darren Yearick, P pinned Johnathan Thomas, C  :45  (27 – 25)

126: Matt Ryan, C, over Clayton Royer, P   7-4                     (30 – 25)

132: Ryan Ripka, P,  over Jude Pallo, C   12-6                     (30 – 28)

138: Carter Felker, P, over Caleb Freeland, C   9-7            (30 – 31)

145: Jared Hurd, P FORFEIT                                                  (30 – 37)

Bison Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record
12/09 & 10 Top Hat Tourney @ Williamsport 82 pts. 14th place
12/13 @ Bald Eagle Area 27 – 45 0 – 1
12/15 DUBOIS 24 – 43 0 – 2
12/20 CENTRAL 45 – 30 1 – 2
12/22 PUNXSUTAWNEY 59 – 18 2 -2
01/04 @ Penns Valley 30 – 37 2 – 3
01/06 & 07 Tool City Tourney @ Meadville    
01/10 HUNTINGDON    
01/12 ST. MARYS    
01/17 @ Bellefonte    
01/21 CLEARFIELD BISON DUALS    
01/21 vs. TBD    
01/25 @ Tyrone    
01/27 & 28 @ West Branch Tourney    
02/02 @ Philipsburg-Osceola    
TBD District 4/9 Team Duals @ DuBois HS  
02/25 District 9 Champs @ Clfd HS    
03/03 & 04 Northwest Regionals @ Altoona    
03/09-11 PIAA States @ Hershey    

 

