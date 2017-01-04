Trump Cabinet confirmation meeting schedule

Senate committees are set to holding hearings for President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet selections and other administration positions.
Here’s the latest schedule:
Tuesday, January 10
Jeff Sessions, attorney general — hearings at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday, January 11
Rex Tillerson, secretary of state — hearings in the morning and afternoon
Elaine Chao, transportation secretary — hearing at 10:15 a.m.
Mike Pompeo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency — hearing at 10 am
Betsy DeVos, education secretary — hearing at 10 a.m.
John Kelly, secretary of Homeland Security — hearing at 2 p.m.
Thursday, January 12
James Mattis, defense secretary
Wednesday, January 18
Tom Price, secretary of Health and Human Services
Hearings yet to be scheduled
Steven Mnuchin, treasury secretary
Andrew Puzder, labor secretary
Scott Pruitt, Environmental Protection Agency administrator
Mick Mulvaney, budget director
Ryan Zinke, interior secretary
Ben Carson, secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Rick Perry, energy secretary
Nikki Haley, UN ambassador
Note: This will be updated as CNN receives more information on the dates of committee hearings.