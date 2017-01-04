Trump Cabinet confirmation meeting schedule

Senate committees are set to holding hearings for President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet selections and other administration positions.

Here’s the latest schedule:

Tuesday, January 10

Jeff Sessions, attorney general — hearings at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, January 11

Rex Tillerson, secretary of state — hearings in the morning and afternoon

Elaine Chao, transportation secretary — hearing at 10:15 a.m.

Mike Pompeo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency — hearing at 10 am

Betsy DeVos, education secretary — hearing at 10 a.m.

John Kelly, secretary of Homeland Security — hearing at 2 p.m.

Thursday, January 12

James Mattis, defense secretary

Wednesday, January 18

Tom Price, secretary of Health and Human Services

Hearings yet to be scheduled

Steven Mnuchin, treasury secretary

Andrew Puzder, labor secretary

Scott Pruitt, Environmental Protection Agency administrator

Mick Mulvaney, budget director

Ryan Zinke, interior secretary

Ben Carson, secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Rick Perry, energy secretary

Nikki Haley, UN ambassador

Note: This will be updated as CNN receives more information on the dates of committee hearings.