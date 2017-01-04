Thompson Sworn in for 115th Congress

Legislative Agenda to Focus on Economic Growth, Upward Mobility

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (PA-05) on Tuesday was sworn in as U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s Fifth District in the 115th Congress. Thompson was joined by his wife, Penny, as well as family members, friends and supporters.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve my friends and neighbors in the U.S. House and look forward to continuing my work on policies that will support stronger economic growth and upward mobility for individuals and families throughout the Fifth District and nation,” said Thompson.

Thompson, a life-long resident of Howard, Centre County, currently serves on the Natural Resources, Education & the Workforce, and Agriculture Committees, where he is Chairman of the Conservation, Energy & Forestry Subcommittee.

Thompson is also the co-chairman of the Congressional Natural Gas Caucus, Bipartisan Career and Technical Education Caucus, and German-American Caucus.

The Fifth Congressional District of Pennsylvania is made up of all or part of 16 counties including: Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Huntingdon, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Warren and Venango.