Scotto to Lead Board of Commissioners

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners reorganized for 2017 on Tuesday and approved Tony Scotto to lead as the new board chairman.

The board also approved Commissioner John A. Sobel as vice chairman. He previously served as the board’s chairman. Scotto and Sobel will also serve as chairman and vice chairman of the salary board.

The board appointed Lisa McFadden as chief clerk, Kim Kesner as solicitor and GAI Associates as the county’s engineer.

Rhoads & Simon was appointed as special counsel on state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issues.

Campbell, Durrant, Beatty, Palombo & Miller was the firm appointed as legal representation for labor relations and Felice Associates as consultant.

Also, Scotto was appointed to serve on the following boards: Clearly Ahead Development, Clearfield County Conservation District and Central Pennsylvania Community Action.

Commissioner Mark B. McCracken was appointed to serve on the following boards: North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission and Central Counties Youth Detention Center.

Sobel was appointed to serve on the following boards: Clearfield County Recreation & Tourism Authority, Community Connections and Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Heroin Task Force.