Obituary Notice: Erik R. Pekarski

Erik R. Pekarski, 45, of Aspinwall died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

Born Oct. 3, 1971 in Concord, Mass., he was the son of Charles R. and Karen A. (Palmer) Pekarski. They both survive and live in Falls Creek.

Mr. Pekarski was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the Persian Gulf War.

He was a self-employed marketing entrepreneur in Pittsburgh.

He is survived by a sister, Lisa Binkert and her husband, Will of Cecil.

There will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Goble-Baronick Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Zilhaver officiating.

Memorials may be sent to the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Rd., Falls Creek, PA 15840.

The Goble-Baronick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.