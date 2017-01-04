New Senate Term Begins for Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr.

HARRISBURG – Joined by his fiancée, Cortney, their three daughters, and his parents, Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) took the oath of office to be sworn in as the new senator for the 35th District, representing Bedford and Cambria counties and parts of Clearfield County.

Langerholc, a former assistant district attorney for Cambria County, said he looks forward to continuing his work to fight the scourge of heroin, enact pension reform, and hold the line on spending.

“I am deeply honored and extremely eager to begin working for the citizens of the 35th District,” Langerholc said. “Today and every day going forward, I will dedicate myself to ensuring that I earn the sacred trust that my community has placed in me, and that their voices are heard and acted upon, with consistency, competence and compassion.”

Langerholc was one of six new senators, along with 19 returning senators, to be sworn in Tuesday. The GOP now holds 34 seats in the 50-seat chamber.

“The new year promises to be one of both opportunities and obstacles,” Langerholc said. “The Legislature enacted many heroin prevention and treatment bills last session, but we are far from a full and perfect solution.

“The state’s fiscal situation also looms as an enormous challenge. If the economy fails to rebound and spending continues at current levels, we could face a $2 billion structural deficit next year. Clearly, fiscal restraint and out-of-the-box solutions are in order to save taxpayer dollars.”

Langerholc was also happy to have his priest, the Very Rev. Fr. George Johnson of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Johnstown, on hand to lead the Senate in prayer. Fr. Johnson was accompanied by his wife, Faith.

Langerholc’s Capitol office is located at Room 185, Main Capitol Building, and his office phone is 717-787-5400. Three district offices will soon open in Bedford County, Clearfield County and Cambria County, in Richland Township.

His Capitol mailing address is Senate P.O. Box 203035, Harrisburg, PA 17120-3035.

Langerholc encourages constituents to visit his Web site at www.senatorlangerholc.com to view the swearing-in ceremony, to sign up for e-newsletters, and to obtain important information about state programs, legislation and services.

“My staff and I look forward to working with our Senate colleagues and the people of the 35th District,” Langerholc said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve and are always here to help.”