Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd welcome baby boy

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have welcomed a baby boy.

Chmerkovskiy announced in a tweet their son, named Shai Aleksander, was born early Wednesday.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” champ had hinted delivery was imminent by sharing a photo of Murgatroyd on Tuesday in a hospital bed.

This is the first child for the couple, who have been engaged since last December. Chmerkovskiy popped the question after a performance in Miami, in front of an applauding audience.

The couple began dating in 2012.