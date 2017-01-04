LT Supers Hold Reorganizational Meeting

CLEARFIELD – Lawrence Township Supervisors held a reorganizational meeting last night prior to the first regular meeting of the year and changed little from 2016.

Randy Powell was retained as chairman of the board of supervisors with Bill Lawhead named vice chairman and Dan Mitchell as the third supervisor. Barbara Shaffner remains as secretary/treasurer.

Debra Finkbeiner was retained as code enforcement and zoning officer; however, the supervisors decided they will no longer retain Agatha Lauder-English as consultant for code enforcement. Zachary Lawhead was also retained as maintenance personnel to fire the furnace and do maintenance work.

James Naddeo will remain solicitor, Mark Brooks as police chief, Mitchell as police liaison, Ron Woodling as roadmaster, Jamie Collins as animal control officer, Heather Olson as receptionist for the police department and Carmen Barba and Howard Hunt as recycling personnel.

CNB Bank will remain as the trustee for the general employees’ pension plan and the police pension plan. Shaffner will remain the chief administrative officer for the pension plans. Kelly McCracken will remain as the township tax collector and the treasurer’s bond is set at $2 million.

The taxes for the township will remain as follows: 18 mills for real estate, one half of 1 percent for wage tax, $52 per year for Local Services Tax, one half of 1 percent for real estate transfer and $50 for amusement tax for the first machine and $25 for each additional machine.

The banks used by the township were retained, Walter Hopkins will remain auditor, Stiffler McGraw & Associates as engineer and PennSafe Inspection Agency for building codes and building inspectors.

Shaffner will serve as the voting delegate at the state conference and will also be the voting delegate to the Clearfield County Tax Collection Committee with Leslie Stott as alternate.

Paul Snyder will remain as emergency management coordinator. Jack Woolridge was reappointed to the vacancy board. Kim Kesner will continue as solicitor for the Zoning Hearing Board. Also, the mileage reimbursement rate will remain at the IRS standard.

Meetings will continue to be held the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m.

After the reorganization meeting, the supervisors then held a short regular monthly meeting.

The police thank several businesses for food provided to the department over the holidays. Also, the Grice family made a $3,000 donation to the department.

The report of the code officer was a summary of 2016 with 316 permits and inspections, including 86 zoning, 101 building, 24 electric and 17 sewer. There was $43,552 in revenues, including fines.

Finkbeiner said they have been getting a lot of calls about zoning, land use, etc. from people interested in building in the township.

Under the roadmaster report, the supervisors learned the leaks on the roof of the Bayer Building, where the police station is located, are temporarily fixed; however, the roof material needs to be replaced as soon as weather permits.

Under the secretary’s report, the supervisors approved a resolution to set the police pension contribution for 2017 at zero.

A notice of completion of the Flegal Road bridge project will be signed so that the township can be reimbursed by the county.

An executive session regarding personnel was held with no action taken.