Home / Sports / Local Sports / Lady Bison Defeated 50-33 by Lady Chucks

Lady Bison Defeated 50-33 by Lady Chucks

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Leah Miller dominated inside with 32 points as Punxsutawney turned back Clearfield 50-33 in non-league schoolgirl basketball action between District 9 Class AAAA rivals Tuesday night.

The Lady Chucks’ 5-11 junior center had 10 points in each of the first two quarters to fuel a 26-12 halftime spread that the Lady Bison were unable to narrow in the final 16 minutes.

Sophomore guard Kate Horner provided the outside shooting for Punxsy (4-3) with 13 points, including a trio of three-pointers.

Alayna Ryan’s 13 points topped Clearfield (4-5) while Brooke Cline chipped in 10.

The Lady Bison resume their Mountain League slate with a home game against Bald Eagle Area Friday.

Clearfield’s junior varsity was tagged with a 45-9 loss.

CLEARFIELD — 33

Nikki Brossard 0 0-0 0, Niki Chew 2 0-0 4, Brooke Cline 5 0-0 10, Alayna Ryan 4 4-8 13, Ally Lindstrom 2 1-4 5, Tesa Miller 0 1-2 1, Karlie Gisewhite 0 0-0 0, Alexis Clark 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 13 6-14 33.

PUNXSUTAWNEY — 50

Alli Lunger 0 2-5 2, Kaitlyn Ray 0 0-0 0, Morgan VanLeer 0 0-0 0, Leah Miller 12 8-10 32, Elyse White 1 0-0 3, Kate Horner 5 0-0 13, Toya Jones 0 0-0 0, Mia Lingenfelter 0 0-0 0, Laney Monroe 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18 10-15 50.

Three-Point Field Goals – Clearfield 1 (Ryan); Punxsutawney 4 (White, Horner 3).

Score by Quarters

Clearfield             7    7  10    9  –  33
Punxsutawney  13  13  10  14  –  50

Lady Bison Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record
12/09&10 @ Brookville Tip-off Tourney    
12/09 vs. Clarion-Limestone 64 – 22 1 – 0
12/10 vs. North Clarion 39 – 51 1 – 1
12/14 @ Central 24 – 64 1 – 2
12/16 HUNTINGDON 43 – 35 2 – 2
12/19 BELLEFONTE 52 – 55 2 – 3
12/21 @ Tyrone 47 – 65 2 – 4
12/23 DUBOIS 52 – 45 3 – 4
12/28 CURWENSVILLE 52 – 51 4 – 4
01/03 @ Punxsutawney 33 – 50 4 – 5
01/06 BALD EAGLE AREA    
01/09 BROOKVILLE    
01/10 @ Penns Valley    
01/13 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA    
01/16 ST. MARYS    
01/18 CENTRAL    
01/20 @ Huntingdon    
01/23 @ Bellefonte    
01/27 TYRONE    
02/01 @ Penns Valley    
02/03 PENNS VALLEY    
02/07 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA    
02/08 @ Curwensville    
Bison Boys Tumble Brookville 83-59
Sluggish Start for Curwensville Leads to Easy Victory for Ridgway

Related Posts

Leave a Reply