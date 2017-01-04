Lady Bison Defeated 50-33 by Lady Chucks

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Leah Miller dominated inside with 32 points as Punxsutawney turned back Clearfield 50-33 in non-league schoolgirl basketball action between District 9 Class AAAA rivals Tuesday night.
The Lady Chucks’ 5-11 junior center had 10 points in each of the first two quarters to fuel a 26-12 halftime spread that the Lady Bison were unable to narrow in the final 16 minutes.
Sophomore guard Kate Horner provided the outside shooting for Punxsy (4-3) with 13 points, including a trio of three-pointers.
Alayna Ryan’s 13 points topped Clearfield (4-5) while Brooke Cline chipped in 10.
The Lady Bison resume their Mountain League slate with a home game against Bald Eagle Area Friday.
Clearfield’s junior varsity was tagged with a 45-9 loss.
CLEARFIELD — 33
Nikki Brossard 0 0-0 0, Niki Chew 2 0-0 4, Brooke Cline 5 0-0 10, Alayna Ryan 4 4-8 13, Ally Lindstrom 2 1-4 5, Tesa Miller 0 1-2 1, Karlie Gisewhite 0 0-0 0, Alexis Clark 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 13 6-14 33.
PUNXSUTAWNEY — 50
Alli Lunger 0 2-5 2, Kaitlyn Ray 0 0-0 0, Morgan VanLeer 0 0-0 0, Leah Miller 12 8-10 32, Elyse White 1 0-0 3, Kate Horner 5 0-0 13, Toya Jones 0 0-0 0, Mia Lingenfelter 0 0-0 0, Laney Monroe 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18 10-15 50.
Three-Point Field Goals – Clearfield 1 (Ryan); Punxsutawney 4 (White, Horner 3).
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 7 7 10 9 – 33
Punxsutawney 13 13 10 14 – 50
Lady Bison Scoreboard:
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Record
|12/09&10
|@ Brookville Tip-off Tourney
|12/09
|vs. Clarion-Limestone
|64 – 22
|1 – 0
|12/10
|vs. North Clarion
|39 – 51
|1 – 1
|12/14
|@ Central
|24 – 64
|1 – 2
|12/16
|HUNTINGDON
|43 – 35
|2 – 2
|12/19
|BELLEFONTE
|52 – 55
|2 – 3
|12/21
|@ Tyrone
|47 – 65
|2 – 4
|12/23
|DUBOIS
|52 – 45
|3 – 4
|12/28
|CURWENSVILLE
|52 – 51
|4 – 4
|01/03
|@ Punxsutawney
|33 – 50
|4 – 5
|01/06
|BALD EAGLE AREA
|01/09
|BROOKVILLE
|01/10
|@ Penns Valley
|01/13
|PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA
|01/16
|ST. MARYS
|01/18
|CENTRAL
|01/20
|@ Huntingdon
|01/23
|@ Bellefonte
|01/27
|TYRONE
|02/01
|@ Penns Valley
|02/03
|PENNS VALLEY
|02/07
|PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA
|02/08
|@ Curwensville