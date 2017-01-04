Lady Bison Defeated 50-33 by Lady Chucks

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Leah Miller dominated inside with 32 points as Punxsutawney turned back Clearfield 50-33 in non-league schoolgirl basketball action between District 9 Class AAAA rivals Tuesday night.

The Lady Chucks’ 5-11 junior center had 10 points in each of the first two quarters to fuel a 26-12 halftime spread that the Lady Bison were unable to narrow in the final 16 minutes.

Sophomore guard Kate Horner provided the outside shooting for Punxsy (4-3) with 13 points, including a trio of three-pointers.

Alayna Ryan’s 13 points topped Clearfield (4-5) while Brooke Cline chipped in 10.

The Lady Bison resume their Mountain League slate with a home game against Bald Eagle Area Friday.

Clearfield’s junior varsity was tagged with a 45-9 loss.

CLEARFIELD — 33

Nikki Brossard 0 0-0 0, Niki Chew 2 0-0 4, Brooke Cline 5 0-0 10, Alayna Ryan 4 4-8 13, Ally Lindstrom 2 1-4 5, Tesa Miller 0 1-2 1, Karlie Gisewhite 0 0-0 0, Alexis Clark 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 13 6-14 33.

PUNXSUTAWNEY — 50

Alli Lunger 0 2-5 2, Kaitlyn Ray 0 0-0 0, Morgan VanLeer 0 0-0 0, Leah Miller 12 8-10 32, Elyse White 1 0-0 3, Kate Horner 5 0-0 13, Toya Jones 0 0-0 0, Mia Lingenfelter 0 0-0 0, Laney Monroe 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18 10-15 50.

Three-Point Field Goals – Clearfield 1 (Ryan); Punxsutawney 4 (White, Horner 3).

Score by Quarters

Clearfield 7 7 10 9 – 33

Punxsutawney 13 13 10 14 – 50

Lady Bison Scoreboard: