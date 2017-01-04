Home / News / International News / Israeli soldier guilty of manslaughter in killing of Palestinian

Israeli soldier guilty of manslaughter in killing of Palestinian

An Israeli military court convicted an Israeli soldier, Elor Azaria, of manslaughter Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a wounded Palestinian man last March.

The Palestinian, Abdel Fattah al-Sharif, 21, was one of two men accused of stabbing another Israeli soldier in Hebron, in the West Bank, a few minutes earlier.

Charges were brought after video footage emerged showing Azaria shooting al-Sharif in the head as he lay on the ground, injured and already subdued.

The second Palestinian suspect had already been shot dead.

Developing story – more to come

