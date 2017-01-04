Fugitive of the Week: Todd Vereshack

CLEARFIELD – District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. has announced Clearfield County’s Fugitive of the Week. He identified the fugitive as Todd Vereshack, 32, of Emma Street, Irvona.

Vereshack is wanted for failure to appear at a preliminary hearing Nov. 23, at which time a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Oct. 24 Officer Joseph Witherite of the Decatur Township Police Department filed a criminal complaint, charging Vereshack with corruption of minors, M1; possession of a controlled substance, M; small amount of marijuana, M; and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, seven counts, M.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 8 officers were on routine patrol when they checked a parked vehicle. Officers subsequently observed a male, later identified as Vereshack, in the driver’s seat and a juvenile in the passenger’s seat.

Officers allegedly observed various pieces of drug paraphernalia throughout the vehicle including, pipes, needles and spoons. Officers also found various controlled substances.

A preliminary hearing was held Nov. 23, at which time Vereshack failed to appear and warrant was issued for his arrest.

Vereshack is described as a Caucasian male who stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Vereshack’s location is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at 800-376-4700. All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by visiting the Clearfield County District Attorney Web site at “www.ClearfieldDA.org” and selecting “Report A Crime.”