County Approves Salaries for Elected Officials, Raises for Salaried Employees

CLEARFIELD – Members of the Clearfield County Salary Board approved the 2017 salaries of elected officials and raises for salaried employees on Tuesday.

The salaries of elected officials remain frozen, with exception of the district attorney. It was noted that the DA’s salary is set by the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Most full-time salaried employees received a flat $750 raise, except for the probation officers, which are per contract, according to Commissioner Mark B. McCracken.

A few employees didn’t receive the flat raise, as they were brought on later in the year, he explained. Part-time employees also received a flat $375 raise.

