Bison Boys Tumble Brookville 83-59

BROOKVILLE – Taking the court for the first time in 2017 didn’t change a thing for the Clearfield Area High School boys basketball team as they defeated Brookville Tuesday night 83-59 on the Raiders’ home floor.

The win now has the Bison with a perfect 8-0 record on the season while Brookville dropped to 3-6 on the 2016-17 campaign.

Clearfield had four of its starters, all seniors, score in double figures on the night with Will Myers leading the way with 23 points, followed by 20 from Tommy Hazel, 15 from Evan Brown and 12 tallies for David McKenzie. It was the first time this season that McKenzie had scored 10 or more points.

The Raiders scored first on the evening with a three point bucket by Ben Reitz, but Clearfield quickly answered with a 9-0 run and actually was never truly threatened the rest of the way.

Hazel had 10 first quarter points as the Bison took a 22-13 margin into the second quarter.

Clearfield started the second frame going on an 11-1 run to take command 33-14 at the 3:51 mark before the halftime break.

Myers and Brown had two baskets each, while McKenzie chipped in a bucket of his own to fuel the second quarter start for Clearfield.

Before the intermission Clearfield went up by 20 points, 43-23.

Clearfield came out and won the third quarter, 25-20, and took its biggest lead of the evening at 60-31 with 2:53 to play in the third.

The Raiders did chip away at the Bison margin, getting it down to 73-55 midway through the final eight minutes but Myers came through with seven fourth quarter points and reserve sophomore Ryan Lazauskas added back to back three pointers enabling Clearfield to win with some comfort.

Bryan Dworek, a sophomore, paced the Brookville offense with 17 points.

Nate Glunt, Clearfield head coach, said afterwards, “I liked how we attacked on offense tonight, we didn’t settle for the jumper, we took it inside and did a good job at that. One issue I had from tonight’s game was that we need to play better solid, fundamental defense, and we will be working on that.”

Clearfield also won the junior varsity game, beating Brookville 61-35.

The Bison have another road game this week when they travel to Wingate to play Bald Eagle Area in a Mountain League game on Friday night. The junior varsity game starts at 6 pm with the varsity to immediately follow.

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

CLEARFIELD 22 21 25 15 83

BROOKVILLE 13 10 20 16 59

CLEARFIELD – 83

Evan Brown 6 3-5 15, Reese Wilson 0 1-2 1, David McKenzie 5 1-1 12, Tommy Hazel 9 1-1 20, Will Myers 10 2-2 23, Ryan Chew 0 0-0 0, Jon Gates 2 0-0 6, Ethan McGinnis 0 0-0 0, Ryan Lazauskas 2 0-0 6, Taye Lynch 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Porter 0 0-0 0, Jake Sorbera 0 0-0 0, Jarrit Wagner 0 0-0 0, Keegan Hess 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 34 8-11 83

BROOKVILLE – 59

Bryan Dworek 7 2-4 17, Ben Reitz 2 1-3 6, Aaron Park 4 1-4 9, Trenton Gilhousen 3 0-0 7, Jimmy Moore 3 2-2 8, Nick Keth 3 0-0 8, Colton Singleton 2 0-0 4, Alec Lachnicht 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 24 6-13 59

THREE-POINTERS: Clfd (7): Gates 2, Lazauskas 2, McKenzie, Hazel, Myers. Bville (5): Keth 2, Dworek, Reitz, Gilhousen

OFFICIALS: Bud Brennen, Jim Gromley, Jeff Giovenetti

Bison Scoreboard: