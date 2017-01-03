PennDOT to Lift Weight Posting on Route 2030 in Clearfield County

With a 2015/2016 project complete on Route 2030 (Bigler/Allport Cutoff) in Clearfield County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will soon remove a 10-ton gross weight limitation on the road.

The 10-ton weight limitation will be removed, effective Monday, Jan. 9 on Route 2030 from its intersection with Route 322 to its intersection with Route 53.

The $8 million project that led to the posting removal included roadway resurfacing and restoration, along with drainage improvements. Grannas Brothers Contracting Inc. of Hollidaysburg was the contractor on the project.

