Margaret Duncan, 78, of Smoke Run died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

Born Oct. 6, 1938 in Blandburg, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Mary (McDowell) Ball.

She taught for many years in the Moshannon Valley School District.

She is survived by a son, Jedd Duncan of Smoke Run.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.