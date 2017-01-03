Obituary Notice: Lorna K. Scott

Lorna K. Scott, 62, of DuBois died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born Sept. 7, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Jeanette (Lindahl) Swaggert.

In 1973, she married Robert D. Scott. He survives.

She was a homemaker. She enjoyed going to the beach and crocheting.

She is survived by two daughters, Christina Gwen and her husband, Greg of Reynoldsville and Angie Downer and her husband, Jarod of Sharpsville; a son, Robert Scott of DuBois; four brothers, Jerry, Gene, Carl and Charles Swaggert; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by an infant brother and one great grandson, Matthew.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be sent to the charity of the donor’s choice.

The Goble-Baronick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.