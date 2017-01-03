New York governor proposes free tuition at state colleges

Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to make free tuition a reality at New York’s public colleges.

Students whose families earn $125,000 or less would pay nothing for tuition at two- and four-year public colleges under the governor’s plan.

It’s similar to what Hillary Clinton proposed for public colleges across the country during her presidential campaign.

Cuomo announced his proposal in Queens on Tuesday, alongside Senator Bernie Sanders who first advocated for free tuition during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Tuition at New York’s state-operated colleges, which includes 64 SUNY campuses, is currently $6,470 at four-year schools and $4,350 at community colleges.

Cuomo said the program, called the Excelsior Scholarship, would begin this year.