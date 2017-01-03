Johnstown Priest to Lead Senate in Prayer on Swearing-in Day Jan. 3

HARRISBURG – As part of the state Senate’s swearing-in ceremonies Tuesday, the Very Rev. Father George Johnson, pastor of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Johnstown, will lead the Senate, family members and friends in prayer, as a guest of newly-elected Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr.

Fr. Johnson’s wife, Faith Johnson, will also attend the ceremony.

The prayer to be offered by Fr. Johnson calls upon God to lead the Senate by helping to “open their minds, their hearts and their lips, so that they may come to understand Thy most Holy will; bless their lives with Thy goodness; and direct their lives in the path of Thy goodness.”

He will call upon God to give the senators the wisdom of Solomon, the desire to protect like the guardian angels and the ability to care like the Good Samaritan.

The ceremony, which begins at 12 p.m., can be viewed live at www.pasenategop.com.