GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police responded to an accident Sunday on Gillingham Road in Girard Township. According to the report, a vehicle operated by Christopher J. Olah of Frenchville was traveling south and negotiating a right-hand curve in the roadway. He lost control of his vehicle on the ice-covered roadway; it went across the northbound lane and off the east berm. Olah’s vehicle traveled approximately 60 feet before impacting a guide wire coming off a utility pole. Upon impact with the guide wire, his vehicle traveled another 15 feet in a southeast direction before coming to a rest in a private yard. Olah made arrangements for his vehicle to be towed from the scene. State police issued Olah a written warning for a vehicle code, driving vehicle at safe speed.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle in the area of Plaza Drive. Upon arrival police stopped the vehicle at which point contact was made with its occupants.
- Police reported a noise complaint that occurred on Mount Joy Road.
- Police received a report about a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Coal Hill Road.