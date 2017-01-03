DuBois High School Holds Annual Alumni Day

DUBOIS – DuBois Area High School hosted its annual Alumni Day on Dec. 21.

Alumni Day is an event that gives former graduates of DAHS the opportunity to return to the hallowed hallways of their alma mater and to share about their college experiences.

Alumni who participate are assigned to different classrooms throughout the morning. Within the classrooms, the alumni share about their college experiences, their field of study and offer advice to current students.

At the end of the morning, the alumni gather in the Career Services Center for a luncheon sponsored by the DuBois Area High School Alumni Council.