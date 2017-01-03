Clearfield Center for Active Living to Present “Problems with Sleep” Program

CLEARFIELD – Sleep plays a vital role in good health and well-being throughout your life. Getting enough quality sleep at the right times can help protect your mental health, physical health, quality of life and safety.

Information about sleep will be presented at a program at the Clearfield Center for Active Living at 11 a.m. Jan. 5.

The program is being presented at the center by Jamie English, Clearfield Community Nurses, registered nurse.

The Clearfield Center for Active Living is located at 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, and anyone 50 years and over is invited to attend the free program. Lunch will also be provided at 12 p.m. by reservation.

The way you feel while you’re awake depends in part on what happens while you’re sleeping. During sleep, your body is working to support healthy brain function and maintain your physical health.

In children and teens, sleep also helps support growth and development. The damage from sleep deficiency can occur in an instant (such as a car crash), or it can harm you over time.

For example, ongoing sleep deficiency can raise your risk for some chronic health problems. It also can affect how well you think, react, work, learn and get along with others.

The Clearfield Center for Active Living is one of seven centers supported by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. throughout Clearfield County, providing adults 60 and over with opportunities to participate in health and wellness activities, social and education experiences and to enjoy a nutritious meal in their local communities.

No reservations are required to attend the program; however, reservations are required by 9 a.m. on the day of the program to have lunch. The lunch is on donation basis for anyone over 60 and $3.50 for anyone under 60.

There is plenty of parking in the rear. For more information about the “Problem Sleeping” program or the Clearfield Center for Active Living, call 814-765-9319.