Campus Corner: Spaid Pads Pitt-Greensburg Stats

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Freshman forward Cody Spaid (Clearfield) had two productive performances for Pitt-Greensburg at the 2016 Crowne Plaza Captains Shootout hosted by Christopher Newport in the Freeman Center last week.

He had a busy nine minutes Wednesday in the Bobcats’ 96-43 loss to the host Captains, who are 8-2 and ranked No. 9 in NCAA Division III, with four points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Spaid got his third start against William Peace (N.C.) the next afternoon and responded with eight points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 13 minutes of the Bobcats’ 86-66 setback.

Spaid is shooting 51.1 percent from the field (23-for-45) with three three-pointers and 11 free throws for a total of 60 points that rank sixth for the Bobcats (0-12).

He is third in rebounds with 60 and blocks with nine and also has registered seven assists and three steals.