Average Gas Prices Have Risen 11.9 Cents in PA

PENNSYLVANIA – Average retail gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 11.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.59/gallon yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 gas outlets in Pennsylvania.

This compares with the national average that has increased 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.34/gallon, according to gasoline price Web site GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Pennsylvania during the past week, prices yesterday were 44.2 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 21.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average has risen during the last month and stands 35.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on Jan. 3 in Pennsylvania have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.15/gallon in 2016, $2.52/gallon in 2015, $3.53/gallon in 2014, $3.50/gallon in 2013 and $3.35/gallon in 2012.

Areas near Pennsylvania and their current gas price climate:

Harrisburg – $2.54/gallon, up 11.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.42/gallon.

Hagerstown – $2.38/gallon, up 4.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.34/gallon.

York – $2.58/gallon, up 11.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.46/gallon.

“In 2016, motorists spent an average $2.13 per gallon on gasoline, the cheapest yearly average since 2004, and 28 cents lower than 2015, but if motorists made a resolution to pay less in 2017, they either broke it already or aren’t planning on driving for a while,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy

“While nearly 100,000 gas stations in the country were selling for $1.99 per gallon a year ago, fewer than 3,000 are today. Though we may see rising gas prices take a brief break in early February, we’re unlikely to come anywhere close to last year’s low levels.”

“Overall, the national average price of gas stands 35 cents higher than where it was a year ago on this day and the gap is likely to continue widening. For the upcoming year, it’s not a rosy picture at the pump: GasBuddy’s 2017 Fuel Outlook, being released tomorrow, will detail when motorists will be seeing the highest prices of the year and how many more billions we’ll spend at the pump in the year ahead,” DeHaan added.

GasBuddy Yearly National Averages

2017: Fuel Outlook to be released Jan. 4

2016: $2.13/gal.

2015: $2.40/gal.

2014: $3.34/gal.

2013: $3.49/gal.

2012: $3.61/gal.

2011: $3.51/gal.

2010: $2.77/gal.

2009: $2.33/gal.

2008: $3.23/gal.

2007: $2.79/gal.

2006: $2.55/gal.

2005: $2.25/gal.

2004: $1.83/gal.

