A Call for Better Care for Thyroid Patients

Dr. Thad Diehl, D.C.

Founder and Director of Advanced Center for Pain Relief and Wellness and CentralPAWeightLoss.com, Clearfield and State College

There is an ever-growing movement among patient advocacy groups for an improvement in the standard medical approach to supporting people with thyroid problems. There should be.

As many as one third of the population will develop a thyroid problem in their lifetime. Far too many people, despite receiving thyroid medications, continue to suffer from symptoms of low thyroid function.

Symptoms include weight gain, fatigue, thinning hair and eyebrows, dry skin, cold hands and feet, depression or lack of motivation, brain fog, joint pain and digestive problems.

Also, a significant number of people suspect a thyroid problem, may even have a family history of thyroid problems, but are continually being told that their lab tests are “normal.”

Sadly, both groups are persuaded to believe they are just “getting older,” convinced that their symptoms “aren’t that bad” or even left to the conclusion that the ailments are all “in their heads.”

These patients deserve and are increasingly asking for better diagnostic and treatment options. There are a couple of problems with the traditional approach.

Problem No. 1 : Definition of “Normal” – Lab ranges are non-standardized, meaning they can vary from lab to lab and tend to be overly broad. They do not represent the optimal range, particularly in the symptomatic patient.

It is not normal to have all these symptoms. Some level of clinical observation and decision making must be used, rather than relying solely on numbers. Diagnosis and treatment cannot be reduced to simply reading “normal” or “abnormal” in a laboratory column.

Problem No. 2: Pharmaceutical/Insurance’s influence over the practice of healthcare. “Standards of care” basically means doing what everyone else is doing whether it works or not. To frustrated thyroid patients, the inconsistency is evident.

The result of following this model is often incomplete lab work. The reason why more complete thyroid panels aren’t routinely performed is they aren’t deemed as necessary because they will not change the treatment – synthetic T4 replacement as dictated by TSH levels more often than not.

The consequence of not doing all the lab work and having all the information, is a lack of a complete understanding why a person has low thyroid symptoms.

Some reasons why a person can suffer from symptoms of low thyroid include:

Poor conversion-Most of the thyroid hormone being made by the thyroid and the replacements being given is in the form of T4. T3 is the biologically active form and what the cells want. You need to be able to convert T4 into T3 in the liver, the gut and other peripheral tissues. Nutritional deficiencies, chemicals and even some medications can interfere with conversion.

Elevated Reverse T3-Stress and some other factors can cause reverse T3 levels to become elevated. Reverse T3 can compete with T3 and cause symptoms of low thyroid function.

Thyroid Resistance-Most people have heard about insulin resistance. The hormone is there but the cells receptors have become resistant to it. The receptors aren’t listening to the message any more. This can also happen with thyroid hormone. Cellular inflammation and some other factors can contribute to thyroid resistance.

Autoimmune-Many low thyroid patients’ immune systems are attacking their thyroid making antibodies against the TPO enzyme and or thyroglobulin. This is called Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis and it is the leading cause of thyroid dysfunction.

Patients are not often tested for this condition because it doesn’t change the treatment approach. There is a well-established connection between Hashimoto’s disease and sensitivities to certain foods.

A patient who continues to eat foods that are triggering inflammation and fueling the autoimmune attack will not get well. Underlying infections (Lyme, Epstein-Barr etc.) and toxicities can also be issues related to Hashimoto’s and need to be addressed.

Failing to address an individual’s immune system attack on the thyroid increases the likelihood of an immune attack on other tissues- brain, nerves, muscles, joints etc. Whichever tissue is attacked results in an additional diagnosis: MS, rheumatoid arthritis, Celiac disease etc. Nevertheless, the underlying mechanisms, triggers and predispositions are often similar.

This is a big mistake being made with these conditions. Yes, there are genetic factors involved but we now know that we can influence the expression of our genes through lifestyle, diet and nutrition.

I have seen many people suffer for decades without an accurate diagnosis or treatment and children who otherwise would have because our mainstream healthcare system, for the most part, has refused or is unwilling to recognize the relationship between lifestyle, diet, nutrition and our ever-increasing toxic environment and chronic diseases.

When managing, and supporting a patient with a chronic health condition, simply prescribing medications without addressing diet, nutritional and lifestyle factors is insufficient and does not work. Clearly it isn’t for many.

