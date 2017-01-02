Obituary Notice: Rosetta M. Heeman

Rosetta M. Heeman, 85, of Philipsburg RD, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

Born Aug. 7, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Foster S. and Bessie (Gill) Heeman.

She first worked as a waitress at the former Black Moshannon Airport and later as a home health aide.

She attended Grace United Methodist Church, Philipsburg.

She is survived by a daughter, Terry L. Dickson of Philipsburg; three sons, Ronald F. Heeman and John E. Weld, both of Philipsburg, and Lenny P. Weld and his wife, Kimberly of Glassford, Ill.; a sister, Catherine “Kitty” Unick of Philipsburg; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two grandsons, Stephen Michael Dickson and Ronald Foster Heeman Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the David K. Dahlgren Funeral Home, Philipsburg, with the Rev. Michelle R. Bodle officiating. Burial will be at Stoneville Cemetery, Clearfield RD.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E. Pine St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.

