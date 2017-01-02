Obituary Notice: Robert C. Wriglesworth

Robert Clair Wriglesworth, 85, of Hepburnia died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at his residence after a lengthy illness.

Born Dec. 4, 1931 in Hepburnia, Grampian RD, he was the son of Clair and Hilda (Rishell) Wriglesworth.

Mr. Wriglesworth was the owner/operator of the Knob Farm in Hepburnia for all of his lifetime.

He was a 1950 graduate of Clearfield High School and drafted into the U.S. Army. He served during the Korean War from 1954 – 1956.

He was a birthright member of the West Branch Meeting Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) in Grampian. He was a 70-year and seventh-degree member of the Penn Grange in Grampian.

Mr. Wriglesworth had been the Hepburnia 4-H leader and past president of both the Grampian PTA and the Curwensville Band Association.

He was a member of and had served as a trustee for the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Volunteer Fire Co., and he was a member of the Advisory Council for the Grampian Boy Scouts.

He was a member of the Grampian Days Committee, and he had sung with the Grampian Choir. He was awarded the Grampian “Citizen of the Year” in 2007.

He had served on the Grampian Park Committee, was secretary/treasurer of Penn Township, had served as an agent for the Grange Mutual Insurance Company, was a member of the Grampian American Legion and had served as commander of the Honor Guard for the annual Grampian Memorial Day Service and throughout his life had been a member of various farm organizations.

On Sept. 12, 1956 in the Friends Meeting House, he wed the former Nancy Lee McFadden, who preceded him in death June 2, 1989.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and three sisters- and brothers-in-law, Frances and Carlton Pentz, Ella and Charles “Bud” Bell, Catherine and Siegie Schwarzbach and William Hinneburg.

Surviving are a son and two daughters, Robert J. “Jeff” Wriglesworth and his wife, Karen, Donna McGary and her husband, Marty and Lori Rancik and her husband, Mike, all of Hepburnia.

Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Brian Wriglesworth and his wife, Sarah, Elizabeth Wisor and her husband, Adam, Adam McGary and his wife, Justine, Abby Stiles and her husband, Colt, Justin McGary and his fiancée, Kara Melillo, Nate McGary and his wife, Kim, Mary Beth Moslak and her husband, Jimmy, Katie Williard and her husband, Nate and John “Speedy” Rancik.

Also surviving are 11 great-grandchildren, Asher and Rosalie Wriglesworth, Eli and Madelyn Wisor, Kael, Adalie and Silas McGary, Iree, Shane and Mailey Stiles and Sullivan McGary and two sisters and a brother, Madeline Miller and her husband, John “Jack” and Joe Wriglesworth and his wife, Lois, both of Hepburnia, and Jean Hinneburg of Newport Richey, Fla.

Funeral services for Robert C. Wriglesworth will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Friends Meeting House, Grampian, with Mr. Mark McFadden as Overseer. Burial will follow in the Friends Cemetery in Grampian.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville and again Thursday from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. when the procession will depart for the meeting house.

The family suggests contributions be made to either the Rice Foundation, P.O. Box 541867, Grand Prairie, TX 75054, Special Olympics of Clearfield County, P.O. Box 335, Hyde, PA 16843 or Home for Our Troops, 6 Main St., Taunton, MA 02780.

