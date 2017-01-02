Obituary Notice: Joseph M. Williams

Joseph M. Williams, 43, of Madera died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 in Bigler Township.

Born Oct. 20, 1973 in Renovo, he was married to Stacey L. (Warrick) Williams on Dec. 11, 1999 at the Madera United Methodist Church.

He was a member of the Brisbin Baptist Church.

Mr. Williams was an automotive mechanic for PennDOT and a Bigler Township Constable.

He graduated from Moshannon Valley High School, class of 1992, and was a member of the Moshannon Valley Music Association.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Shawna L. Williams of Brisbin, Courtney Hirsch of Clearfield and Jacey R. Williams, at home, and one son, Skyler E. Warrick-Williams at home.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Osceola Mills with Pastor Mark Melhorn officiating.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. Friday until funeral time at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 157, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.

To sign the online guestbook, go to: www.heathfuneral.com.