Obituary Notice: Helen Marie Medzie Ott

Helen Marie Medzie Ott, 78, a resident of Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, and formerly of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at the home.

Born Jan. 25, 1938 in Morrisdale, she was the daughter of the late George and Helen Paddock Medzie. She wed the late Terry L. Ott, who preceded her in death.

She was a member of the St. Francis Roman Catholic Church, Clearfield.

Surviving are her sons, Michael Lawrence Medzie and his wife, Marybeth of Norwood and George Lee Ott and his wife, Corrina of League City, Texas and her grandchildren, Michael and Mark Medzie and Nathaniel, Aaron, Mya and Noah Ott.

Also surviving are her sisters, Shirley O’Brian and her husband, John of Palmira and Catherine Perks of West Chester and her twin brother, Charles Medzie of Hawk Run and brother, Alfred Medzie and his wife, Jackie of Atco, NJ.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary and her brothers, Joseph and James Medzie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sts Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, Philipsburg, with Father John Gibbons as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, Morrisdale.

Family and friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. until time of the mass.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 270 Walker Dr., Suite 201 Be, State College, PA 16801.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.