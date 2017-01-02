Obituary Notice: Anne Hvizdos

Anne Hvizdos, 94, of (Pardee) RD Philipsburg died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at Windy Hill Village, PSL, Philipsburg.

Born Dec. 18, 1922 in Hawk Run, she was a daughter of the late Metro and Anna (Prestash) Gula.

She was a member of the St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Hawk Run. She served as a cantrix for her church for more than 50 years.

She was married Nov. 25, 1969 at the St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Hawk Run, to James E. Hvizdos. He preceded her in death Feb. 16, 2011.

She was also preceded in death by one sister, Mary Gula; one infant sister, Anna; and one infant brother, Nicholas.

She is survived by one sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Booth of Lewiston, NY and a number of nieces, nephews and extended family members.

A Funeral Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Hawk Run, with Fr. William Rupp, celebrant, with Deacon Dennis M. Prestash.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Hawk Run, and again from 12 p.m. Wednesday until the time of the funeral liturgy.

Parastas will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Burial will be at the St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Hawk Run.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, P.O. Box 2, Hawk Run, PA 16840.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.