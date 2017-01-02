International community mourns Turkey attack victims

The massacre of New Year’s revelers at a nightclub in Istanbul reverberated around the world, with victims hailing from not only Turkey, but 13 other countries.

People from Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Canada were among the 39 dead, according to state news agency Anadolu. At least 27 were foreign nationals, the agency reported.

A manhunt continues for the attacker, who authorities said entered the Reina nightclub early Sunday and opened fire, killing at least 39 people. Nearly 70 other people were hospitalized after the attack.

Turkish authorities quickly claimed the attack was the work of terrorists. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting so far.

Young policeman among the dead

A police officer, a waiter and a private security employee were among the dead, said Ali Seker, a parliament member in Istanbul, according to Anadolu.

At least 11 were Turkish nationals, Anadolu reported. Burhanettin Kocamaz, Mayor of Mersin Metropolitan Municipality confirmed the identity of Turkish police officer Burak Yildiz. The 22-year-old was the youngest of three children and his brother is an officer in Istanbul, Anadolu reported. Many left condolences on his Instagram page.

Another victim, a Belgian man, had dual Belgian-Turkish citizenship, according to Anadolu. Belgium’s foreign ministry spokesman Didier Vanderhasselt confirmed Kerim Akyil’s dual citizenship. Akyil, 23, lived east of Belgium.

A Palestinian citizen of Israel was killed

Several countries — Kuwait, Canada, Syria and Israel — each lost one citizen in the attack, Anadolu reported.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that one victim was a Palestinian citizen of Israel from the town of Tira. The victim was identified as Leanne Nasser, 19, according to ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon.

One Russian national was also killed in the attack, Anadolu said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said: “Our common duty is to respond decisively to the terrorist aggression,” according to a statement released by the Kremlin.

Putin also offered condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an.

Anadolu reported seven victims were Saudi Arabians who traveled to Istanbul to attend New Year’s festivities.

Victim from India was a film producer

Two victims from India were among the dead, according to the Twitter account of Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. She identified the two as Kushi Shah and Abis Rizvi.

Rizvi, a film producer, was the director and CEO of Rizvi Group of companies, according to the website of the company, which is involved in the real estate, education and entertainment businesses.

Lebanon and Iraq each lost three citizens, Anadolu reported. The family of Lebanese national Rita Chami announced her death, her brother Haitham Chami told the National News Agency.

The Lebanese General Consul in Istanbul also confirmed the deaths of Elias Wardini and a third victim, the National News Agency reported.

Tunisia, Morocco and Jordan each lost two victims, Anadolu reported. Tunisia’s Foreign Ministry reported the deaths in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

In a statement, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife offered their condolences to all the victims.

“We mourn with the people of Turkey today and with all countries who lost citizens in this vicious attack,” he said. “We also grieve the senseless loss of a Canadian citizen and remain steadfast in our determination to work? with allies and partners to fight terrorism and hold perpetrators to account.”

The nationality of one of the slain has yet to be determined, Anadolu reported.

Prayers from Pope Francis

Pope Francis condemned the attack during his Angelus address in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday.

“I pray for the many victims and the injured and for the whole nation in mourning, and I ask the Lord to support all people of good will who courageously roll up their sleeves to face the plague of terrorism and the bloody stain that envelops the world with a shadow of fear and bewilderment,” the Pope said in a statement.