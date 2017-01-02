Funeral Arrangements Made for Fallen Trooper

Funeral arrangements have been made for Landon Weaver, the Pennsylvania State Police trooper killed in the line of duty Friday night.

According to the John K. Bolger Funeral Home, friends will be received from 12 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Jaffa Shrine Center, 2200 Broad Avenue in Altoona. Please enter by way of the rear 22nd Street handicap entrance.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Jaffa Shrine Center, with Rev. Jerry McCuller Jr. and Rev. Tiffany E. Marvich officiating.

Interment, with full honors accorded by the Pennsylvania State Police, will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Martinsburg.

Memorial contributions in memory of Trooper Landon E. Weaver can be made to Troopers Helping Troopers, 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

