Fugitive of the Week Captured

CLEARFIELD – District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. has announced the capture of a wanted fugitive.

He identified the fugitive as Kelli Baney, 42, of Carlson Lane, Kersey. She was added to the Clearfield County Fugitive of the Week list Dec. 27.

On June 27 Officer Greg Gornati of the Sandy Township Police Department filed a criminal complaint, charging Baney with theft by unlawful taking, F3, and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, F3.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 23 Gornati was dispatched to a local business for the report about an employee theft. Upon arrival Gornati made contact with a corporate investigator.

It was determined that an employee, identified as Baney, had allegedly committed numerous thefts over several months. Contact was made with Baney, who admitted to the thefts.

A preliminary hearing was held July 29, at which time all charges were held to court. On Oct. 27 Baney failed to appear at criminal call, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

According to Shaw, on Dec. 30 Baney was apprehended by the St. Marys Police Department. She was then turned over to deputies from the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office and is currently lodged in the Clearfield County Jail.

Shaw thanked the St. Marys Police Department and the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this case.

Anyone with knowledge of a fugitive’s location is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at 800-376-4700. All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by visiting the Clearfield County District Attorney Web site at “www.ClearfieldDA.org” and selecting “Report A Crime.”