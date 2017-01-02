Clearfield Center for Active Living to Present “Udder to Butter” Program

CLEARFIELD – Cary Huber, environmental education specialist from Parker Dam State Park, will present a program at 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Clearfield Center for Active Living about butter-making and other heritage skills.

The center is located at 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, and anyone 50 and over are invited to attend the free program. Lunch will also be provided at 12 p.m. by reservation.

Butter-making and many other forgotten skills have fallen by the wayside, and the State Park staff will demonstrate some of these processes.

He will also discuss the program opportunities that the park offers to visitors to learn about these not-so-often-used skills.

The Clearfield Center for Active Living is one of seven centers supported by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. throughout Clearfield County, providing adults 60 and over with opportunities to participate in health and wellness activities, social and education experiences and to enjoy a nutritious meal in their local communities.

No reservations are required to attend the program; however, reservations are required by 9 a.m. on the day of the program to have lunch. The lunch is on donation basis for anyone over 60 and $3.50 for anyone under 60. There is plenty of parking in the rear.

For more information about the “Udder to Butter” program or the Clearfield Center for Active Living, call 814-765-9319.