5 things for Monday, January 2, 2017: Turkey attack, Chicago deaths, Queen Elizabeth

Happy New Year! We hope one of your resolutions is to keep reading about the 5 things you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Istanbul nightclub attack

ISIS says it is responsible for the New Year’s attack on a nightclub that killed 39 people. A gunman burst into the club and opened fire about an hour after revelers had counted down the new year. Then he fled into the night. Turkish officials have started a massive manhunt to find him.

2. Chicago deaths

Chicago is more than happy to see 2016 go. It was the deadliest year in the city in almost two decades. There were 762 murders there during the year, with more than 4,300 shooting victims. Police weren’t immune to the violence either. Attacks on cops doubled in the city in 2016. To combat the madness this year, Chicago plans to amp up its police force.

3. Russia hacking

Despite what everybody else — Democrats, Republicans, the intelligence community — says, Donald Trump’s not convinced that Russia hacked into last year’s elections. And since he knows “things that other people don’t,” he’ll reveal his inside information either Tuesday or Wednesday of this week. Can’t wait.

4. U.N. report

To be young and Arab in the Mideast today means being more disadvantaged and exposed to violence than ever. A new report gives a bleak assessment of what life is like for them, with this startling nugget. Despite being just 5% of the world’s population, Arab countries have 17% of all global conflicts, 45% of all terror attacks and more than half of the world’s displaced people.

5. Queen Elizabeth

She may have missed church on New Year’s for the first time in ages, but don’t worry, the queen’s going to be fine. A royal source told CNN that, yes, Queen Elizabeth is still battling a “heavy cold,” but the 90-year-old monarch is up and working. The queen and her husband had been sick for much of the holiday season.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Show stopper

Everyone agrees: Mariah Carey’s epic lip-syncing disaster on New Year’s Eve in Times Square was the most appropriate kiss-off to 2016.

Hollyweird

Some vandal temporarily changed the Hollywood sign to “Hollyweed,” but that’s not the first time that’s been done, so nobody was impressed.

Not going anywhere

Holiday air travel is always tough, but it’s a lot tougher when your pilot is found in the cockpit passed out and suspected of being drunk.

New year, new you

Yes, 2016 broke your heart, but it’s over now. Time to look forward to all the cool things 2017’s going to give us, like “Hamilton” tickets and a solar eclipse.

WHAT’S FOR LUNCH

A couple of must-reads for today

Mother Emanuel’s new shepherd

Meet the man picked to lead the black church in Charleston, South Carolina, where nine people were gunned down by a white supremacist.

Baked Alaska

Head to a village near the Arctic Circle in Alaska where it’s been so warm that residents have voted to move because their little island is melting.

AND FINALLY …

Big man, tiny bike

When your neighbor takes his mini bike on a mini test ride. (Click to view)