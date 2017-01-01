William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on ‘M*A*S*H,’ dies

William Christopher, known for his portrayal of Father Mulcahy on the beloved TV show “M*A*S*H,” “has died, his agent told CNN.

Christopher passed away Saturday morning, agent Robert Malcom said. The actor was 84.

William Christopher had a small carcinoma, says his son John Christopher, and had been diagnosed about 18 months ago. Christopher said his father was doing great until two or three weeks ago and his health started to decline.

William Christopher was at home in Pasadena, California with his wife when he passed peacefully and without pain, Malcom said.

Christopher started his acting work in New York City in several off-Broadway productions that eventually led to Broadway shows, CNN affiliate KTLA said.

He won fame with”M*A*S*H,” a popular show was on for 11 seasons, premiering in September 1972 and ending in February 1983.

The show centered on Army surgeons and staffers during the Korean War.

The characters dished out wry humor as they dealt with the stress of wartime.

The Father Mulcahy character was the respected friend and spiritual leader of the medical complex in South Korea — the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital.

Even though he played a Catholic priest, in real life, he was a Methodist, IMDB said.

Christopher had many parts in TV and film. He voiced Angel Smurf on “The Smurfs,” appeared in “Murder, She Wrote,” was a priest in 1994’s Heaven Sent,” and portrayed Father Tobias on the daytime soap “Days of Our Lives” in 2012.