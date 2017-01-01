Obituary Notice: Nester Donald Hoyt

Nester Donald Hoyt, 72, of Woodland died Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 at his home.

He was born at home in Boardman on Dec. 4, 1944, a son of the late Donald Hoyt and Geraldine (Peoples) Hoyt.

He retired as a truck driver with Wal-Mart in 2007 after 13 years of service. Prior to that, he was an owner and operator of his own truck and also drove for various local trucking companies.

He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his loving family. He also enjoyed being with his friends.

He will be known for always lending a helping hand and being a jack-of-all trades either working on vehicles or any other projects in which he could take part of.

He is survived by his wife, Maxine E. ‘Mickey’ (Irwin) Hoyt, and two children, Tammy Witherite and her husband, Thurman of Woodland and Thomas Hoyt and Candace of Hyde.

He is survived by 11 grandchildren, Zachary McClosky, Harley Sue Fyock and her husband, Anthony, Makenzi and Caylynn Hoyt, Cameron and Chandler Wisor, Kurtis Witherite and his wife, Hannah and Brooke, Luke, Matthew and Joshua Witherite; four great-grandchildren, Weston and Archer Fyock and Avriel and Lyken Martell; and two future great-grandbabies.

He is also survived by two sisters, Gretchen Dunlap and her husband, Mike of Olanta and Coreen Hoyt of Kane; a brother, James L. Hoyt of Curwensville; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Community Baptist Church, Curwensville, with Pastor Todd Hogue officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery, Olanta.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.

