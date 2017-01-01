Obituary Notice: Milton Albert Folmar

Milton Albert Folmar, 90, of Philipsburg went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at Westminster Place of Windy Hill, Philipsburg.

Born March 3, 1926 in Grassflat, he was the son of the late Albert Milton and Velma Lucas Folmar.

On May 22, 1948 at Woodland United Methodist Church, Woodland, he wed Thelma Hubler, who survives in Philipsburg.

Also surviving are his daughters, Sandra Lee Rothrock and her husband, Joseph of Bellefonte and Deborah Kay Dixon and her husband, John of Philipsburg; a son, Mark Edward Folmar and his wife, Jennifer of Philipsburg; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters, Ruth Ann Hubler and her husband, Roy of Drifting, Charlotte Mildred Moriarity and her husband, Dewey of Winburne and Carol Nadzom and her husband, Edward of State College; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Paul Folmar.

He was a member of the Holy Trinity Evangelical Church, Lanse. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served during World War II.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lanse, with Pastor Jennifer Golsalves officiating.

Burial will be in Grassflat-Lanse Lutheran Cemetery, Grassflat. Military graveside honors will be accorded by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.