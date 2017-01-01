GANT RELOAD: Week of Dec. 26

The GANT weekly reload gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines, as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.

ExploreJefferson: Search Under Way for Jefferson Co. Teens Who Went Missing Christmas Day

PERRY TOWNSHIP (EYT) – Authorities in Jefferson County are searching for two teens who went missing on Christmas day.

Animal Welfare Council Celebrates 10th Anniversary

WOODLAND – It began with a desire to help the community meet the unmet needs of animals, a way for people and organizations to come together and work together to help those without a voice.

ExploreJefferson: Reynoldsville Man Waives Charges in Attempted Stabbing Case

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP – Charges against a Reynoldsville man who attempted to stab two men after they stopped to help him following a crash have been transferred to Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Average Gas Prices Rise 3 Cents/Gallon in PA

PENNSYLVANIA – Average retail gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 3.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.46/gallon yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 gas outlets in Pennsylvania.

County Approves Memorandum of Understanding with CCRTA

CLEARFIELD – On Tuesday the Clearfield County Commissioners moved forward with its restructuring of the Clearfield County Recreation & Tourism Authority.

Clearfield County Budget Raises Taxes by 3.5 Mills

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners unanimously adopted the 2017 budget with a 3.5-mill tax increase at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Dunlap to Stand Trial for Knife Incident

CLEARFIELD – Charges were held for court against Harry Eugene Dunlap, 64, of Curwensville, who has been accused of brandishing a knife and attempting to stab a man during a disturbance.

Gavlak Waives Charges for Stealing Money from Cash Register

CLEARFIELD – A Houtzdale man accused of stealing money from the cash register at a local dollar store waived the charges to court Wednesday at his preliminary hearing at the Clearfield County Jail.

Clearfield Revitalization Corp. to Host First-ever “Souper Bowl” Event

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Revitalization Corp. (CRC) will host its first-ever “Souper Bowl” event.

Streaming Video from Hanover Nest Available Again at Game Commission’s Web site

Let the eagle watching begin. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Eagle Cam is back online.