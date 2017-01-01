Charlie Crist ‘open’ to Trump’s 35% tariff on businesses going overseas

Congressman-elect Charlie Crist said he is willing to consider President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariff on businesses for the sake of keeping jobs in the United States.

“Whatever it is that we come to to help American workers get back to work and help the middle class and our country, we need to do it together and do it in a spirit of cooperation,” the Florida Democrat told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” in an interview that aired Sunday.

Tapper then asked if the former Florida governor is open to backing Trump’s support for a 35% tax or tariff on businesses wanting to take American jobs overseas.

“Yes,” Crist replied. “It’s all about jobs and making sure that we have American jobs protected, we protect the American worker, give them the opportunity to be able to provide for their families, get a college education.”

“Any good idea that is presented, we have to be open-minded to receive it,” said Crist, who supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. “I mean, just because the messenger is somebody that was in a different party is no reason to cast it out.”

Trump has said he plans to charge a 35% tax for “any business that leaves our country for another country, fires its employees, builds a new factory or plant in the other country, and … (sells) its product back into the US.”

The President-elect said that businesses wanting to offshore jobs have been “forewarned.”