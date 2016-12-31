Top 10 New Year’s Resolutions for a More Financially Secure and Independent 2017

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Secretary of Banking and Securities Robin L. Wiessmann is offering 10 resolutions to help Pennsylvanians achieve financial security and independence in the New Year.
“With 45 percent of Americans having nothing saved for retirement, we are facing a serious financial challenge in the coming decades,” said Wiessmann.
“These 10 resolutions are positive, proactive steps individuals can take towards achieving financial security and independence in the New Year as a foundation for health, peace and hope throughout their lives.”
Wiessmann’s 10 Top Resolutions for 2017:
- Keep your money safe in an insured bank or credit union. For more information, read “Banking Basics.”
- Teach yourself the difference between credit cards and debit cards. The more you know, the more you can save money and be better protected. For more information, read “Credit or Debit.”
- Investigate before you invest! Invest your money with people and firms you know, have researched, and trust. Here’s where to start: “Investigate Before Your Invest” and “20 Questions to Ask Someone Selling Investments.”
- Change your account passwords. Changing your passwords helps prevent hackers from getting into accounts. For more information on six simple actions to protect your personal data and money online, read “Cybersecurity.”
- Don’t fall for the Romance Scam. Be careful about sending money to anyone who proclaims love for you, but whom you have never met and who lives out of the country. For more information on the Romance Scam and other scams, read “Scams: Protect Yourself. Protect Your Money.”
- Help protect your loved ones from financial abuse and fraud. For more information about the signs of elder financial abuse and where to report suspicious activity, read the “Elder Financial Abuse Prevention Guide.”
- Avoid “Easy Money” loans. Payday lenders and auto title loans can leave you in a downward spiral of debt – and with a New Year’s financial headache. For more information, read “The Risks of Easy Money Loans.”
- Protect yourself from Identity Theft. Never give out your Social Security number or other personal information over the phone or Internet to someone you do not know. For more information, read “Protecting Yourself from Identity Theft.”
- Learn more about check cashing practices. Don’t spend your own money to get your own money. For more information, read “Be Well-Informed on Check Cashing.”
- Become more well-informed about the marketplace. Learn more about the consumer and investor protection programs the Department of Banking and Securities offers for free to student groups, senior citizens communities, members of the military community and community groups.
Community and business groups interested in department presentations can make inquiries at informed@pa.gov. The general public can contact the Department of Banking and Securities at 1-800-PA-BANKS or 1-800-600-0007 to ask questions or file complaints about financial transactions, companies or products.