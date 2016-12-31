Top 10 New Year’s Resolutions for a More Financially Secure and Independent 2017

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Secretary of Banking and Securities Robin L. Wiessmann is offering 10 resolutions to help Pennsylvanians achieve financial security and independence in the New Year.

“With 45 percent of Americans having nothing saved for retirement, we are facing a serious financial challenge in the coming decades,” said Wiessmann.

“These 10 resolutions are positive, proactive steps individuals can take towards achieving financial security and independence in the New Year as a foundation for health, peace and hope throughout their lives.”

Wiessmann’s 10 Top Resolutions for 2017:

Community and business groups interested in department presentations can make inquiries at informed@pa.gov. The general public can contact the Department of Banking and Securities at 1-800-PA-BANKS or 1-800-600-0007 to ask questions or file complaints about financial transactions, companies or products. Members of the public are also invited to connect to the department through Facebook and Twitter, or subscribing to the department’s newsletter.